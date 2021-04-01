Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.34.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

