Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.34.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.