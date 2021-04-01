Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIOSF shares. Societe Generale cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIOSF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

