AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

T opened at $30.34 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

