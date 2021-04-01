Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 52-Week High at $889.90

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 889.90 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 847.40 ($11.07), with a volume of 319789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

In other news, insider Scott Forbes bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ATG)

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates marketplaces, such as proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk.

