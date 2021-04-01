Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Auctus has a market cap of $27.53 million and $348,331.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 150.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00032359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,650,835 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

