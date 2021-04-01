Audius Hits One Day Volume of $55.62 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $366.14 million and $55.62 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

