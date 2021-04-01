Audius Trading 29.3% Higher Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Audius token can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00005269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $373.77 million and approximately $74.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

