Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Insider Acquires A$1,000,162.00 in Stock

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) insider John Rothwell acquired 454,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,162.00 ($714,401.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Austal alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Austal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Austal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.