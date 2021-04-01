Auto (AUTO) Market Cap Reaches $74.61 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,110.11 or 0.08680430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $6.26 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.42 or 0.00636025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

