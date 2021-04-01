Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75,035 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Autodesk worth $1,149,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,565,912. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

