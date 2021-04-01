Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Autodesk worth $89,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.75 and a 200 day moving average of $272.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,954 shares of company stock worth $14,565,912. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

