Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of ATHM traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $95.12. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,600. Autohome has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

