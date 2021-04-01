Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $99.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

