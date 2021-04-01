Autonio (NIOX) Trading 102.9% Higher Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 102.9% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and $2.42 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00370084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.98 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00087520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029791 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,371,519 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

