Autonio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Autonio has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 106.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,371,519 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

