Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Shares of CBWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 1,294,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,653. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $212.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc is an international cannabis company, which provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.