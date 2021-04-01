Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179.40 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $179.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,162,571 coins and its circulating supply is 127,996,536 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.