Avalanche Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $28.73 or 0.00047903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $176.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00063305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.09 or 0.00320305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00088166 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.41 or 0.00726039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,167,957 coins and its circulating supply is 128,001,922 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.