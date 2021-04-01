Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in March

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVACF shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of AVACF opened at $5.65 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

