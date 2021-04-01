Aventus (AVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $208,748.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $208,748.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

