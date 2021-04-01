Aventus Hits Market Cap of $3.84 Million (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Aventus has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $169,382.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Aventus Profile

AVT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

