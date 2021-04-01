Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $101.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

