Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.54

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.54 and last traded at $187.36, with a volume of 8523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

