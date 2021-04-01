AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $46.45 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

