Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.37

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 28483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

