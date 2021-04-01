Axe Trading Up 65.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $74,460.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.31 or 0.00758122 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 65.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

