Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 51.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00009517 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $242.18 million and approximately $50.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00050978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.05 or 0.00643695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

