AXPR (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $184,588.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded 93.7% higher against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,004.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

