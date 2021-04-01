Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
TSE:AYA opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.14.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Recommended Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.