Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

TSE:AYA opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$6.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

