Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Short Interest Update

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,700 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 398,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZRE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.84. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

