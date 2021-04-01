B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.61. 2,277,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.24. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.70 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.64%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

