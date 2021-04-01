Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,445 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $808.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BW. DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

