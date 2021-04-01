Badger DAO Hits Market Cap of $366.04 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $366.04 million and $80.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.45 or 0.00073276 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00383486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.00809946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00091114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029480 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,424,445 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.