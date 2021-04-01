Badger DAO Price Tops $45.06 on Major Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $379.76 million and $91.81 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $45.06 or 0.00075179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,428,277 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

