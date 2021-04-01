Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,930 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 4.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 160,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

