Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.