Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 377,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,114,213 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

