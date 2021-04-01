Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in March

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BLHEF opened at $172.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $139.00 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

