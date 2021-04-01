bAlpha Achieves Market Cap of $14.47 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $1,378.41 or 0.02325787 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha’s total supply is 10,495 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

