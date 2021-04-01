Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $176,099.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,895,067,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,154,322 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

