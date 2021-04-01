Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Down 3.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 325,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,112,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

