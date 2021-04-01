Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.90 ($3.41).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($5.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

