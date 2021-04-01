BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.60. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXS opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.