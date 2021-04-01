Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $16.35 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Band Protocol has a market cap of $335.09 million and $265.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $16.35 or 0.00027651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

