Bank of America’s (BAC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $4,159,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,656,024,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,050,510,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.