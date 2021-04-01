Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $559,182,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after buying an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE BMO opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

