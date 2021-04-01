Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 24,157 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of OneWater Marine worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,793,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $598.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

