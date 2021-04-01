Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 98,632 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Geron worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.