Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.