Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $315.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

